Uttarakhand police files fresh FIRs in Ankita Bhandari murder case amid row over actress's allegations

The Uttarakhand Police on Saturday said it has filed two fresh FIRs to probe the allegations raised by actress Urmila Sanawar in connection with the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case.

In a series of videos posted on the social media, Sanavar, the alleged wife of former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, named a purported VIP linked to the case and levelled serious allegations against several BJP leaders.

"Based on the facts that emerge during the investigation, legal and effective action will be taken," said Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Dr V Murugesan.

Dr Murugesan appealed to the general public to come up with evidence, if they have any, that may be related to the murder.

The officer called the receptionist's murder an "extremely unfortunate and sensitive incident."

Murugesan said that, after the killing, the state government immediately constituted a Special Investigation Team under a female IPS officer, which promptly arrested all the accused and ensured that they did not get bail.