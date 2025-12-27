BJP leadership on alert in Uttarakhand over actress Urmila Sanawar's videos on Ankita Bhandari case

DEHRADUN: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national leadership is reportedly growing concerned over a series of viral videos posted by actress Urmila Sanawar regarding the sensational Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand.
The central leadership has sought a detailed report on the escalating situation, monitoring the resulting political tremors closely. For days, Sanawar’s serialised videos have caused a significant stir, not just on social media but across the political landscape of Uttarakhand.
In her broadcasts, the actress claims to be revealing crucial layers of the Bhandari murder and has implicated senior party leaders with allegations concerning VIP involvement. The continuous social media presence of the actress, where she publicly names high-ranking party figures and shares purported call recordings and photographs, is causing discomfort among established BJP leaders in the state.
"The constant allegations being made live on social media daily are severely damaging the party's image," noted one state-level source familiar with the central leadership’s thinking.
The backlash has prompted swift, albeit defensive, reactions locally. State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt initially sought to deflect blame onto the opposition Congress party. Subsequently, State In-Charge and National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam publicly expressed his distress and hinted at potential legal action against the accuser.
Meanwhile, the opposition Congress and regional Uttarakhand Kranti Dal (UKD) leaders have seized on the controversy, intensifying their demands for a full Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.
The political fallout is clearly visible even in Delhi, underscoring the seriousness with which the national BJP views the crisis. Sources within the party confirm that the national leadership is maintaining a close watch on every development, including the judicial proceedings and the stance adopted by local party functionaries.
Many senior party officials are now reportedly avoiding direct engagement with the media to prevent further complications. While State Spokesperson and Rajpur MLA Khajan Das issued a formal party statement on Friday, the overall mood within the state unit is one of caution.
The BJP national leadership is acutely aware of the political calculus involved. Having governed the state for nine years, the party faces the significant challenge of securing a third consecutive term in the 2027 Assembly elections.
"The leadership is proceeding with extreme caution," stated a party insider. Directions have reportedly been issued internally to avoid making unnecessary public statements that could exacerbate the situation during this sensitive period.