BJP leadership on alert in Uttarakhand over actress Urmila Sanawar's videos on Ankita Bhandari case

DEHRADUN: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national leadership is reportedly growing concerned over a series of viral videos posted by actress Urmila Sanawar regarding the sensational Ankita Bhandari murder case in Uttarakhand.

The central leadership has sought a detailed report on the escalating situation, monitoring the resulting political tremors closely. For days, Sanawar’s serialised videos have caused a significant stir, not just on social media but across the political landscape of Uttarakhand.

In her broadcasts, the actress claims to be revealing crucial layers of the Bhandari murder and has implicated senior party leaders with allegations concerning VIP involvement. The continuous social media presence of the actress, where she publicly names high-ranking party figures and shares purported call recordings and photographs, is causing discomfort among established BJP leaders in the state.

"The constant allegations being made live on social media daily are severely damaging the party's image," noted one state-level source familiar with the central leadership’s thinking.

The backlash has prompted swift, albeit defensive, reactions locally. State BJP President Mahendra Bhatt initially sought to deflect blame onto the opposition Congress party. Subsequently, State In-Charge and National General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam publicly expressed his distress and hinted at potential legal action against the accuser.