Punjab BJP chief claims AAP govt provided only 26 days of employment on average under MGNREGA

CHANDIGARH: Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sunil Jakhar said that the government was "acting like an event management company’’.
He claimed that the state government was providing 26 days of employment on average under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and demanded a white paper on the 'corruption' under this scheme over the past four years.
His remark came as the government has called a one-day special session of the assembly on December 30, 2025, against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act brought in by the union govenrment, which replaces the 20-year-old MGNREGA.
He alleged that the AAP government has "failed" on every front and has no achievements to count.
"It keeps rolling out new propaganda every day. It would be better if the government used a special session to discuss the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state and to deliberate on the frequent murders and extortion threats being reported almost daily,’’ he added.
Jakhar said that the AAP government was preparing for yet another propaganda exercise. Accusing the Mann government of misleading the poor, Jakhar said the dispensation had got forms filled out and thumb impressions registered, while failing to provide 100 days of employment to poor people.
The AAP government is troubled since the Central government is promising to stop corruption in the MGNREGA scheme and provide 125 days of work instead of 100.
Talking about the Union Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s recent visit to Punjab, he said people from every district highlighted “corruption” in the MGNREGA scheme.
"Mann should issue a white paper on the corruption under this scheme over the past four years. During the current fiscal year, the government was providing 26 days of employment on average, whereas in the previous years, it managed just 38 days of employment on average. This exposes the anti-poor face of the AAP government, the drama of convening special sessions is only meant to hide its shortcomings,’’ said Jakhar while referring to earlier special sessions of the assembly
He also raised questions on the status of the draft law against sacrilege, which got sent to a select committee. He also asked about the outcome of the special session convened after a charge that crores of rupees were being offered to AAP MLAs for defection.
Similarly, the government has been silent on the status of Punjab's agricultural policy he said. "To escape accountability for this failure, the government is repeatedly calling special sessions, which will bring no benefit other than placing an additional financial burden on the people of Punjab," Jakhar said.