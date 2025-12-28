Punjab BJP chief claims AAP govt provided only 26 days of employment on average under MGNREGA

CHANDIGARH: Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government, Punjab Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sunil Jakhar said that the government was "acting like an event management company’’.

He claimed that the state government was providing 26 days of employment on average under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and demanded a white paper on the 'corruption' under this scheme over the past four years.

His remark came as the government has called a one-day special session of the assembly on December 30, 2025, against the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act brought in by the union govenrment, which replaces the 20-year-old MGNREGA.

He alleged that the AAP government has "failed" on every front and has no achievements to count.

"It keeps rolling out new propaganda every day. It would be better if the government used a special session to discuss the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state and to deliberate on the frequent murders and extortion threats being reported almost daily,’’ he added.