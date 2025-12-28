SHANTI bill marks landmark reform in India’s nuclear sector, says Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday described the SHANTI Bill as one of the Modi government’s most significant science reforms. Addressing the media, he noted that parliamentary debates on reform have traditionally focused on welfare programmes and governance, but India’s long-term socio-economic trajectory will increasingly be shaped by advances in science and technology.

According to Dr Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term is defined by bold, structural reforms emphasising science, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Referring specifically to the SHANTI Bill, he said it represents a decisive break from convention by placing science-led reform at the heart of national transformation. “The Bill must be seen as one of the most significant science reforms of the Modi Government,” he added.

Dr Singh highlighted that while earlier reforms were defined by major political and strategic decisions, Modi 3.0 is distinguished by dismantling long-standing barriers in sectors critical to India’s technological and economic future. The SHANTI Bill represents a historic reform of the nuclear sector, unlocking its potential for peaceful, clean, and sustainable energy while maintaining uncompromising standards of safety, sovereignty, and public interest.