SHANTI bill marks landmark reform in India’s nuclear sector, says Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday described the SHANTI Bill as one of the Modi government’s most significant science reforms. Addressing the media, he noted that parliamentary debates on reform have traditionally focused on welfare programmes and governance, but India’s long-term socio-economic trajectory will increasingly be shaped by advances in science and technology.
According to Dr Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term is defined by bold, structural reforms emphasising science, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Referring specifically to the SHANTI Bill, he said it represents a decisive break from convention by placing science-led reform at the heart of national transformation. “The Bill must be seen as one of the most significant science reforms of the Modi Government,” he added.
Dr Singh highlighted that while earlier reforms were defined by major political and strategic decisions, Modi 3.0 is distinguished by dismantling long-standing barriers in sectors critical to India’s technological and economic future. The SHANTI Bill represents a historic reform of the nuclear sector, unlocking its potential for peaceful, clean, and sustainable energy while maintaining uncompromising standards of safety, sovereignty, and public interest.
He stressed that such a reform had been unthinkable for over six decades and was made possible by PM Modi’s ability to challenge legacy taboos and align national policy with global best practices. Reaffirming India’s commitment to the peaceful use of nuclear energy, Dr Singh recalled that the country’s nuclear programme, since the time of Dr Homi Bhabha, was intended to support development, healthcare, and energy security. The SHANTI Bill reinforces this principle, enabling expansion for civilian applications such as clean power generation, medical use, and advanced research, while strictly ruling out any military use.
Highlighting the importance of nuclear energy for an emerging AI-, quantum-, and data-driven economy, the Minister said it provides reliable, round-the-clock power, unlike intermittent renewable sources. As India transitions away from fossil fuels and coal, nuclear power will play a crucial role in sustaining advanced technologies, digital infrastructure, and strategic sectors.
Dr Singh noted that India’s nuclear power capacity has doubled from around 4.4 GW in 2014 to nearly 8.7 GW today, with plans to reach about 100 GW by 2047. This would allow nuclear energy to supply close to 10 per cent of the country’s electricity needs, supporting India’s Net Zero commitments.
The Minister also highlighted the growing contribution of nuclear science to healthcare, particularly in cancer diagnosis and treatment using nuclear medicine and isotopes, underlining its role in human welfare and social well-being.
Looking ahead, Dr Singh said India is moving towards Small Modular Reactors, ideal for dense urban areas, industrial corridors, and emerging economic zones. These reactors are expected to strengthen energy security while ensuring environmental responsibility.
He added that the SHANTI Bill has received broad acceptance from the scientific community, industry, start-ups, and the wider innovation ecosystem, reflecting strong national consensus on modernising and reforming India’s nuclear sector. Dr Singh concluded that the Bill exemplifies Modi 3.0’s reform-first approach, with science-driven policy guiding India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.