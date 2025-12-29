CAT removes BrahMos CEO Jaiteerth R Joshi, asks defence ministry to reconsider senior scientist for top post

NEW DELHI: In a rare intervention, the Hyderabad bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Monday removed the current Director General and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BrahMos Aerospace, Jaiteerth R Joshi.

The CAT has directed the Defence Ministry to reconsider the claim of senior-most scientist Sivasubramaniam Nambi Naidu for the top post.

The appointment of Joshi was challenged in the CAT, Hyderabad, in November 2024. In its order on Monday, the tribunal instructed the Ministry of Defence and DRDO to review Joshi’s appointment within four weeks. “Until a decision is taken on the appointment,” the CAT added, “an in-charge arrangement should be made, excluding Joshi from the role.”

The leadership dispute comes at a crucial time as BrahMos is executing significant defence supply orders, including international deals with countries such as the Philippines, while exploring potential contracts with Indonesia, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates.

The crisis arose after Joshi was appointed CEO, a decision contested by Naidu, who claimed he had been superseded despite being the senior-most candidate. Naidu, a Distinguished Scientist, is seven years senior to Joshi and has served as an Outstanding Scientist since 2017. With only three years left in service, compared to Joshi’s six, Naidu’s plea emphasises his seniority and experience.