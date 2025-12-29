INSV Kaundinya sails on maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar to Oman

NEW DELHI: Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Kaundinya, the Indian Navy’s indigenously built traditional stitched sailing vessel, on Monday sailed on her maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat in the Sultanate of Oman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a social media message, congratulated the entire team involved in the project.

“Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman. Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India’s rich maritime traditions. I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing this unique vessel to life. My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond,” the Prime Minister said.

The vessel was formally flagged off by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, in the presence of Issa Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, along with senior Indian Navy officers and distinguished guests.

Terming the expedition historic, the Indian Navy said it “marks a major milestone in India’s efforts to revive, understand, and celebrate its ancient maritime heritage through a living ocean voyage”.

As reported earlier by TNIE, the sailing vessel is based on depictions of ancient Indian ships and has been constructed entirely using traditional stitched-plank techniques. INSV Kaundinya represents a rare convergence of history, craftsmanship, and modern naval expertise.