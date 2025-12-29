SC stay on Aravalli order leaves BJP on the defensive in Rajasthan as Congress calls off agitation

JAIPUR: Amid political turmoil in four states over the protection of the Aravalli range, the Supreme Court on Monday stayed the implementation of its November 20 order. While the Congress in Rajasthan welcomed the move, the BJP said the state government remained fully committed to conserving the Aravallis and would study the order before taking any further steps.
The controversy began after the Supreme Court, acting on the Centre’s recommendation, redefined the Aravalli range to include only areas above 100 metres in height. The move triggered widespread protests across Rajasthan, with citizens, environmental activists, social organisations and opposition parties launching a statewide agitation. It was one of the rare instances in recent years when an environmental issue led to mass mobilisation across the state.
Following the Supreme Court’s latest intervention, the BJP, which had earlier appeared defensive, now finds itself under increased pressure. Responding to the situation, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Joraram Kumawat said no negligence would be tolerated in a sensitive ecological zone like the Aravalli range.
“The Aravalli is not only important for Rajasthan but for the environmental balance of the entire North India. It plays a crucial role in groundwater recharge, biodiversity conservation and climate regulation. Protecting the Aravalli is our top priority,” Kumawat said.
After the court’s decision, the Congress, which had been protesting across the state, announced that it would end its agitation. However, the party continued to target the BJP and the Centre over the issue. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed the Supreme Court’s order and launched a sharp attack on the central government and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.
“The Supreme Court’s decision is welcome. The central government and the environment minister were trying to mislead the people on the Aravalli issue,” Gehlot said.
Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Gehlot said public sentiment was clearly against the earlier decision. “Everyone could understand the seriousness of the issue, but the central government and its ministers remained adamant. I still do not understand why they failed to see the larger picture,” he said.
At the administrative level, the state government has announced strict action against mining activities in the Aravalli region. A joint campaign to curb illegal mining was launched across Rajasthan on Monday and will continue until January 15. The drive will be carried out in 20 districts.
Principal Secretary, Mines Department, T. Ravikanth said Special Investigation Teams (SITs) had been constituted in each district, headed by the respective district collectors, to ensure effective enforcement during the campaign.
The Supreme Court’s latest order comes at a time when more than 1,200 mining leases already exist across the Aravalli range in Rajasthan. District-wise data show Rajsamand accounting for over 540 leases, followed by Udaipur with 162 and Jaipur with 139. Together, these leases cover 17,393 hectares, approximately 174 square kilometres, highlighting the deep entrenchment of mining activities in the region.
On Monday, while staying its November 20 order that had permitted mining on hills below 100 metres in height, the Supreme Court also imposed a complete ban on mining in the Aravalli range until January 21, 2026. The court further directed the formation of a new expert committee to examine the issue. The panel will study the report of the existing expert committee and submit its recommendations to the court.