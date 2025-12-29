SC stay on Aravalli order leaves BJP on the defensive in Rajasthan as Congress calls off agitation

“The Aravalli is not only important for Rajasthan but for the environmental balance of the entire North India. It plays a crucial role in groundwater recharge, biodiversity conservation and climate regulation. Protecting the Aravalli is our top priority,” Kumawat said.

After the court’s decision, the Congress, which had been protesting across the state, announced that it would end its agitation. However, the party continued to target the BJP and the Centre over the issue. Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot welcomed the Supreme Court’s order and launched a sharp attack on the central government and Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav.

“The Supreme Court’s decision is welcome. The central government and the environment minister were trying to mislead the people on the Aravalli issue,” Gehlot said.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Gehlot said public sentiment was clearly against the earlier decision. “Everyone could understand the seriousness of the issue, but the central government and its ministers remained adamant. I still do not understand why they failed to see the larger picture,” he said.

At the administrative level, the state government has announced strict action against mining activities in the Aravalli region. A joint campaign to curb illegal mining was launched across Rajasthan on Monday and will continue until January 15. The drive will be carried out in 20 districts.