Supreme Court stays November 20 verdict, to revisit definition of Aravalli hills and ranges

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed its November 20, 2025 judgment that had limited the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges to landforms rising at least 100 metres above the local terrain. The apex court has decided to revisit the contentious issue and proposed the formation of a high-powered expert committee to examine questions relating to the hills’ elevation, ecological significance, and permissible mining in the region.
A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih proposed to constitute a high-powered committee comprising domain experts to undertake an exhaustive and holistic examination of the issue.
"We deem it necessary to direct that the recommendations submitted by the committee, together with the findings and directions stipulated by this court in the judgment of November 20, 2025, be kept in abeyance," the bench said while hearing a suo motu case titled 'In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues'.
The top court said there are issues that will require clarification. It issued a notice to the Centre and others in the suo motu matter and posted it for further hearing on January 21.
The November 20 ruling had accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges based on recommendations from a Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) committee. According to that definition, an “Aravalli Hill” is any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above local relief, while an “Aravalli Range” is a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other. The court had also banned the grant of fresh mining leases in these areas until the submission of expert reports.
The Aravalli Hills and Ranges, stretching from Delhi through Haryana and Rajasthan to Gujarat, are among India’s oldest geological formations. Historically recognised across 37 districts, they serve as a natural barrier against northern desertification and play a critical role in biodiversity conservation and groundwater recharge.
The development signals a potential relook at the earlier judgment, highlighting the ecological, developmental, and legal debates surrounding one of the country’s most important mountain systems.