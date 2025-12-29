Supreme Court stays November 20 verdict, to revisit definition of Aravalli hills and ranges

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed its November 20, 2025 judgment that had limited the definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges to landforms rising at least 100 metres above the local terrain. The apex court has decided to revisit the contentious issue and proposed the formation of a high-powered expert committee to examine questions relating to the hills’ elevation, ecological significance, and permissible mining in the region.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih proposed to constitute a high-powered committee comprising domain experts to undertake an exhaustive and holistic examination of the issue.

"We deem it necessary to direct that the recommendations submitted by the committee, together with the findings and directions stipulated by this court in the judgment of November 20, 2025, be kept in abeyance," the bench said while hearing a suo motu case titled 'In Re: Definition of Aravalli Hills and Ranges and Ancillary Issues'.

The top court said there are issues that will require clarification. It issued a notice to the Centre and others in the suo motu matter and posted it for further hearing on January 21.