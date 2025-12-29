Thackeray brothers need Marathi vote consolidation, sizable Muslim and Dalit votes to win BMC polls

MUMBAI: If Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray eye to win the Asia’s largest civic body (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) polls, the leaders have to repeat Shiv Sena (UBT)'s 2024 Lok Sabha performance.

It will help them to win as many as 113 seats out of 227 in the BMC polls.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) had won the three seats out of six Lok Sabha seats while it lost one seat, by 34 votes in Mumbai. Congress's vote base -- Muslim and Dalit -- and Sharad Pawar’s supporters from the western Maharashtra region who stay in Mumbai, helped to secure several seats.

MVA was successful in restricting the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena to one seat each only in the financial capital.

In the BMC polls scheduled on January 15 of next year, Congress has refused to be part of the Thackeray brother alliance, over differences in decent space and number of seats. Also, Raj Thackeray's stand against North India is considered problematic for Congress’s North Indian voters.