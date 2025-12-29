Uddhav Thackeray banks on his work during Covid-19, urges people to vote for Sena (UBT) in BMC election

MUMBAI: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided to bank on the Covid-19 period work during his tenure and unfold his party campaign around it for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election scheduled for January 15, 2026.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) president released a 40-page booklet, named "Mumbai Model," that highlights the then government's effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 in Dharavi, Asia’s largest slum, located in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Model has mentioned the detailed work carried out by the BMC and the Maharashtra government during the pandemic. Thackeray also said that his decision to appoint Iqbal Chahal as commissioner of BMC was a game-changer as he had full authority to make decisions to contain the spread of the virus. Chahal's book references were also given in this booklet.

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray cemented the alliance for the BMC elections, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) is likely to contest 150 seats, while Raj Thackeray-led MNS will contest 77 seats in Mumbai for the BMC polls.

According to the booklet, Uddhav Thackeray has worked as a next-door family member who sincerely put in all effort to save as many lives and contain Covid-19 from spreading in Mumbai and Maharashtra. It also has the anecdotes of prominent and renowned people, including senior journalist Kumar Ketkar, common citizens, and businessmen appreciating the work of the erstwhile government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray.