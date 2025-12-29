Tigress found dead in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar; state reports 55 tiger mortalities in 2025

BHOPAL: Yet another tiger death has been reported from the 'Tiger State' Madhya Pradesh – this time from the Sagar district of Bundelkhand region.

With this latest tiger fatality, the number of mortalities of the striped big cat in Madhya Pradesh so far in 2025 has touched 55 – the highest in any year since the launch of the Project Tiger in 1973.

The adult female tiger, aged between eight and ten years, was found dead near the Hilgan village on the Sagar-Dhana Road on Sunday. The latest tiger death was reported from the Dhana Forest Range under the Sagar South Forest Division.

The matter was immediately reported to the forest department staff by the villagers, who had spotted the tiger’s carcass in the morning.

The forest department team, led by the Dhana Forest Ranger Pratik Srivastava, rushed to the spot and started the on-spot investigations.

According to highly placed officials in the state forest department, though the actual cause of death will be known only after the necropsy of the carcass, the absence of signs of injuries on the body or any circumstantial evidence of suspected poisoning suggest that the adult female might have been electrocuted due to some electric trap set up by villagers in the area.