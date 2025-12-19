Not the year of the tiger for Madhya Pradesh

IN the ‘Heart of India,’ the blazing stripes are not exactly burning bright. As 2025 draws to a close, 54 tiger deaths in a single calendar year have put Madhya Pradesh, the Tiger State of the country, under the spotlight.

Since the launch of Project Tiger in 1973, this is the single highest annual tiger mortality figure for any state—a record MP would not like to associate with. In December alone, six deaths were reported.

According to the MP Forest department’s wildlife wing, the first death was reported from the Obedullaganj area of central MP’s Raisen district on December 7, where a nine-year-old tiger died due to a serious infection. Two days later, another big cat of nearly the same age died after being hit by a train in the neighbouring Ratapani Tiger Reserve.

More were to follow. On December 11, two cubs died after being possibly killed by an adult male tiger in Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve, and an adult female was found dead in the Katangi range of South Balaghat division in southeastern MP. Another adult female’s death in the Chandia range of MP’s Umaria district, around 30 km from the buffer zone of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR), which houses the densest tiger population in the state, rocked the state. An illegal high-voltage fence turned out to be a death trap for the tigress. As many as six Baiga and Kol tribals were later arrested for the killing.

Amid allegations of poaching, organised illegal wildlife trade in body parts, and intense conflict along the fringes of tiger reserves—where big-cat populations have grown without a commensurate protection framework—the 54 tiger deaths have snowballed into a major issue for Madhya Pradesh, which also prides itself on being the country’s Cheetah, Leopard, Wolf and Gharial state.

“Madhya Pradesh has 785 tigers as per the last census, but it has also topped the country in tiger deaths for the past 15 years,” said Bhopal-based wildlife activist Ajay Dubey. “It leads in poaching and accidental deaths as well. Despite housing nine tiger reserves, not a single field director has been held accountable for repeated fatalities.”

Dubey pointed to the Umaria electrocution and said complaints of illegal tree felling and wildlife deaths due to electric traps had surfaced earlier too. “A wild boar was electrocuted in the same area days before. Had the Forest Department been alert, this tiger’s death could have been prevented.”