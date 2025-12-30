82-year-old man dies after jumping before train allegedly over anxiety regarding SIR hearing in Bengal

An elderly man was crushed to death after allegedly jumping before a running train in the Purulia district of West Bengal on Monday, days before he was supposed to appear for a hearing for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, reported PTI.

82-year-old Durjan Majhi's name had not appeared on the draft voter list published on December 16, following which he got a notice to appear for hearing, his son Kanai said. He had been asked to appear for the hearing at the Para Block Development Officer's (BDO) office.

Kanai, who works as a daily labourer said that his father's name was removed from the draft list despite it being on the 2002 electoral roll.

"My father had submitted the SIR enumeration form, but his name was not on the draft voters' list. His name was on the 2002 voters' list... He had been anxious since getting the hearing notice on December 25," he said.