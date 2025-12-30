Mamata calls SIR 'huge scam,' vowes to gherao EC office in Delhi if legitimate voter names deleted from final rolls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday vowed to gherao the Election Commission's office in Delhi if the name of a single legitimate voter is deleted from the final electoral roll after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the state.

Addressing a rally in Bankura district, Banerjee targeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah and described the SIR as a huge "scam" being conducted with the help of artificial intelligence (AI).

"SIR is being conducted using AI, it's a huge scam. Only you (Amit Shah) and your son will survive," she said.

She stated that the poor people of West Bengal are being "tortured" in the name of SIR.

"Around 60 people have died due to SIR. Elderly people are being called for document verification hearings," she said.

"If even a single legitimate voter's name is deleted, the TMC will gherao the office of the Election Commission in Delhi," she asserted.

Responding to Amit Shah's accusation that Bengal has become a hub for terrorists under the TMC government, Mamata asked, "If there are no terrorists in J&K, how did Pahalgam happen? Did you carry out the attack in Pahalgam? Who was behind the incident that happened in Delhi?"