Army, Navy to get cutting-edge weaponry as Ministry of Defence inks contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore

NEW DELHI: Continuing with its push to boost the capabilities of the armed forces, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday signed two contracts for close quarter battle (CQB) carbines and heavyweight torpedoes worth a total of Rs 4,666 crore.

The contract for over 4.25 lakh CQB carbines along with accessories, worth Rs 2,770 crore, for the Indian Army was signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd.

"This achievement marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with world-class lethality, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision," the MoD said.

As a cornerstone of the modern infantry arsenal, the CQB carbine provides a critical edge in close combat through its compact design and high rate of fire, ensuring rapid, decisive lethality in confined spaces.

The contract highlights the synergy between the government and the private sector which will further give impetus to the Make-in-India initiative.