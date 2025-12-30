Army, Navy to get cutting-edge weaponry as Ministry of Defence inks contracts worth Rs 4,666 crore

NEW DELHI: Continuing with its push to boost the capabilities of the armed forces, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Tuesday signed two contracts for close quarter battle (CQB) carbines and heavyweight torpedoes worth a total of Rs 4,666 crore.
The contract for over 4.25 lakh CQB carbines along with accessories, worth Rs 2,770 crore, for the Indian Army was signed with Bharat Forge Ltd and PLR Systems Pvt Ltd.
"This achievement marks the culmination of an extraordinary, persistent effort to equip Indian soldiers with world-class lethality, replacing legacy systems with cutting-edge indigenous technology under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision," the MoD said.
As a cornerstone of the modern infantry arsenal, the CQB carbine provides a critical edge in close combat through its compact design and high rate of fire, ensuring rapid, decisive lethality in confined spaces.
The contract highlights the synergy between the government and the private sector which will further give impetus to the Make-in-India initiative.
As reported by The New Indian Express earlier this month, Israel Weapon Industries (IWI) is in the final stages of securing another major contract to supply nearly 1.7 lakh new-age CQB carbines, part of the Ministry of Defence's (MoD) requirement of 4.25 lakh 5.56x45 mm carbines under the 'Buy (Indian)' category. While Bharat Forge is the primary bidder, PLR Systems -- an Adani Group subsidiary with IWI partnership -- will supply 40 per cent of the carbines.
On Tuesday, the MoD said this project will also play a pivotal role in boosting the overall economy, increasing employment avenues and empowering indigenous defence industries by encouraging Indian MSMEs through component manufacturing and raw material supply.
The other contract for the procurement and integration of 48 heavyweight torpedoes along with associated equipment for Kalvari Class Submarines (P-75) of the Indian Navy at an approximate cost of Rs 1,896 crore was signed with WASS Submarine Systems S.R.L., Italy.
The acquisition, as per the MoD, will enhance the combat capability of the six Kalvari Class submarines. The delivery of torpedoes will commence from April 2028 and will be completed by early 2030.
These torpedoes have significant operational capabilities and advanced technological features. The acquisition underscores the government's commitment to meet the operational requirements of the Indian Navy through the induction of niche technologies and advanced capability weapons.
In FY 2025-26, the Ministry of Defence has signed capital contracts amounting to Rs 1,82,492 crore for the modernisation of the armed forces.