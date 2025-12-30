BEST bus involved in accident was mechanically sound, 'human error' may have caused crash

MUMBAI: A "human error" may have led to the horrific accident involving a bus of Mumbai's civic-run transport undertaking BEST as the more than 6-year-old vehicle appeared to be "mechanically sound", officials said on Tuesday.

The Olectra Greentech-made nine-metre-long electric bus from the fleet of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking crashed into pedestrians near Bhandup (West) suburban railway station on Monday night, killing four people and injuring 10 others.

The BEST's General Manager has already directed the Assistant General Manager (Operations and Engineering) to probe the accident and submit a report at the earliest.

The Wadala Regional Transport Office (RTO) inspected the bus involved in the tragedy.

"The bus appears to be mechanically sound. A human error might have caused the accident," a senior official of the transport undertaking said while speaking on condition of anonymity.

At the time of the accident, the ill-fated bus was being driven by Santosh Ramesh Sawant (52), who has been with BEST for the past 15 years, he informed.

According to a release issued by the BEST administration, police have arrested Sawant and registered a case against him for negligent driving.

Sources in BEST said a few minutes before the crash, Sawant had driven the bus on Route 606 to Bhandup (West) station with an average speed of just 7 kmph.

The bus was then parked near the station in a crowded area for about five minutes.