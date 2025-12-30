Congress protests at Utkal Bhavan over lynching of Bengali Muslim migrant worker in Odisha

KOLKATA: The Congress on Tuesday staged a protest in front of Utkal Bhavan here against the lynching of a migrant worker from Murshidabad district in Odisha, alleging a growing pattern of violence against Bengali-speaking workers across several states.

The demonstration was led by Congress leader Manoj Chakraborty, who said the latest incident in Odisha, where a young man from Murshidabad was allegedly beaten to death, reflected an alarming trend of harassment and attacks on Bengali migrant workers.

Chakraborty claimed that workers from West Bengal were being targeted and "tortured" in states such as Odisha, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, often merely for speaking the Bengali language.

"The workers are forced to leave their homes because there is no livelihood, no jobs, in their areas. When they go outside the state to earn a living, they are attacked for their identity," Chakraborty told reporters during the protest.

Demanding immediate government intervention, the Congress leader said the safety of migrant workers must be ensured through institutional measures.