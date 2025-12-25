Six held in migrant labourer murder in Odisha; lynching on suspicion of being Bangladeshi ruled out

SAMBALPUR: A day after the brutal killing of a migrant labourer from West Bengal in Sambalpur, police arrested six suspects and ruled out any allegations that the victim was assaulted on suspicion of being an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant.

The deceased, Juel Sheikh (30), was a native of Murshidabad district in West Bengal and had been working as a daily wage labourer in Sambalpur.

Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, Himansu Lal, on Thursday claimed that the murder was a result of sudden provocation and not a targeted attack. “In the murder case registered at Ainthapali police station in Sambalpur, all the accused have been apprehended. Further scientific investigations are going on as per law. The murder is related to sudden provocation. It is not regarding targeting anyone,” Lal said.

However, police shared limited details and did not elaborate on the circumstances leading to the assault, the cause of provocation and the exact roles of the accused. Police sources confirmed that six people were arrested in connection with the murder.