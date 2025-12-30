INTERVIEW | ‘Aravalli should be defined in terms of geology than height’

Professor C R Babu is a leading environmentalist and ecologist from the University of Delhi, known for restoring degraded landscapes and biodiversity across the Aravalli region. Having explored the Aravallis across four states, the Professor Emeritus at Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems of DU explains its ecological impact and possible solutions with TNIE. Excerpts:

What was the previous definition of the Aravallis, and how has the Supreme Court changed this definition?

The Aravalli range has never had a precise definition comparable to the Himalayas or the Vindhyas, as it is an ancient geological landform shaped over billions of years by weathering and erosion. Estimated to be around 3.2 billion years old, it is far older than the Himalayas. The Aravallis largely exist as ranges, though in many states they appear as low hills or scattered boulders.

In Delhi, especially around Mehrauli area, they survive mainly as isolated boulders, while extensive mining has erased large sections in Haryana. Rajasthan, particularly around Udaipur, retains more prominent hill formations, though areas like Ajmer are largely boulder-dominated.