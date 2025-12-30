INTERVIEW | ‘Aravalli should be defined in terms of geology than height’

Professor C R Babu is a leading environmentalist and ecologist from the University of Delhi, known for restoring degraded landscapes and biodiversity across the Aravalli region. Having explored the Aravallis across four states, the Professor Emeritus at Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems of DU explains its ecological impact and possible solutions with TNIE. Excerpts:
What was the previous definition of the Aravallis, and how has the Supreme Court changed this definition?
The Aravalli range has never had a precise definition comparable to the Himalayas or the Vindhyas, as it is an ancient geological landform shaped over billions of years by weathering and erosion. Estimated to be around 3.2 billion years old, it is far older than the Himalayas. The Aravallis largely exist as ranges, though in many states they appear as low hills or scattered boulders.
In Delhi, especially around Mehrauli area, they survive mainly as isolated boulders, while extensive mining has erased large sections in Haryana. Rajasthan, particularly around Udaipur, retains more prominent hill formations, though areas like Ajmer are largely boulder-dominated.
What do you think of November 20 definition of the Aravallis given by the Supreme Court?
It was entirely unscientific. I believe that the Aravalli should be defined in terms of geology rather than height. During my work as a member of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel, we defined the Western Ghats based on geological characteristics and not just elevation.
The Supreme Court’s November 20 decision was ecologically untenable. I wonder how a judgment could operationalise mining while leaving areas above 100 meters intact. It appeared to be designed for mining and development purposes.
Based on your conservation work, how do the Aravallis function ecologically, and how would mining affect them?
The Aravallis act as a natural barrier, slowing the spread of the Thar Desert toward the Gangetic plains, and recharging aquifers. The Aravallis have immense potential for recharging groundwater, estimated to produce about 2 million liters/hectare of the landscape. Because Aravalli aquifers are interconnected, any disruption can destabilise the groundwater system, worsening drought in the already water-stressed Delhi-NCR. Proposed open-cast mining, not underground extraction, would cause irreversible damage—destroying habitats, fragmenting wildlife corridors used by leopards and hyenas, and degrading scrub forests and native tree cover vital for reptiles, pollinators, and grassland birds. Redefining the Aravallis also undermines their crucial role as a regional aquifer.
One side the government is proposing mining in the Aravallis, while it is creating green wall on the other?
It is ironic that while the government is proposing massive open-cast mining in the Aravalli region, it is simultaneously creating a green wall to restore it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated this wall, which is a commendable effort to rehabilitate the area. However, allowing open-cast mining will not only destroy existing vegetation, but also prevent new plants from surviving. In this situation, our green wall is bound to fail. Open-cast mining will also accelerate the advancement of the Thar Desert towards the Gangetic plains.
How can India balance development with conservation of the Aravalli region?
The current approach to mining in the Aravalli region is certainly not the solution. We are completely neglecting the natural ecological functions of the Aravalli landforms. This could ultimately jeopardise the Gangetic plains, which have been the food bowl of our country for centuries. It is crucial to strike a balance in the development process. Limited and scientifically regulated mining could meet our needs without harming the environment.