West Bengal CM Mamata demands Amit Shah’s resignation over Bengal poll claim

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah hours after he claimed that the BJP would form the state government with a two-thirds majority in the next Assembly elections.

Reacting sharply to Shah’s assertion, the Trinamool Congress supremo, while addressing a party rally in Bankura district, said, “You must resign. You, the home minister of the country, must resign. You are saying that you (BJP) will win Assembly polls in Bengal with two-third majority. But why don’t you utter this time ‘Aab ki baar/200 paar (we will cross 200 seats in coming elections)’?”

During the 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal, the BJP had repeatedly used the slogan ‘Aab ki baar/200 paar’.

“We will come to power in Bengal again in 2026 and drive you out democratically from the country,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

On various earlier occasions, Banerjee has demanded the resignation of the Union home minister over different issues, including the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Protesting against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, she has also launched scathing attacks on Shah for allegedly masterminding the exercise.

However, on Tuesday, the Bengal chief minister demanded Shah’s resignation specifically over his confident claim that the saffron party would win the Bengal Assembly polls with an absolute majority.