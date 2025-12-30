Will provide full support to expert panel: Yadav

We stand committed to extending all assistance sought from MOEFCC in the protection and restoration of the Aravalli range,” Yadav said in a post on X. “As things stand, a complete ban on mining stays with regard to new mining leases or renewal of old mining leases,” he added.

The top court on November 20 accepted a uniform definition of the Aravalli hills and ranges and banned the grant of fresh mining leases inside its areas spanning Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat until experts’ reports are out. The ministry’s committee had recommended that ‘Aravalli hill’ be defined as any landform in designated Aravalli districts with an elevation of 100 metres or more above its local relief, and an ‘Aravalli range’ will be a collection of two or more such hills within 500 metres of each other.

Civil society organisations also welcomed the interim stay. The Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyaan (AVJA), a group of environmentalists working to protect the Aravalli across four states, expressed their approval. They advocated for a fully participatory, transparent process to study the environmental impacts.