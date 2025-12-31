CBSE revokes Jaipur's Neerja Modi school’s affiliation over 9-year-old student’s death, flags negligence

JAIPUR: In the case related to the death of nine-year-old student Amayra, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken strict action against Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, revoking its affiliation up to the senior secondary level.

The decision follows the findings of a two-member fact-finding committee, which pointed out serious negligence on the part of the school management.

However, considering the academic future of students currently enrolled, CBSE has permitted students of Classes 10 and 12 to appear for the board examinations from the same school in the 2025–26 academic session.

However, CBSE has ordered a complete ban on fresh admissions in all classes.

Amayra, a Class 4 student of Neerja Modi School, died on November 1, 2025, after jumping from the fourth floor of the school building. Her family alleged that she had been subjected to continuous bullying and that the incident occurred due to negligence by teachers and the school administration.

Following the incident, the education department ordered an inquiry.

The CBSE’s investigation revealed glaring lapses in basic safety arrangements on the school premises.

The number and coverage of CCTV cameras were found to be inadequate, making the surveillance system ineffective. Essential safety measures, such as safety nets or strong protective railings on upper floors, were missing.