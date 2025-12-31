CBSE revokes Jaipur's Neerja Modi school’s affiliation over 9-year-old student’s death, flags negligence

JAIPUR: In the case related to the death of nine-year-old student Amayra, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has taken strict action against Neerja Modi School in Jaipur, revoking its affiliation up to the senior secondary level.
The decision follows the findings of a two-member fact-finding committee, which pointed out serious negligence on the part of the school management.
However, considering the academic future of students currently enrolled, CBSE has permitted students of Classes 10 and 12 to appear for the board examinations from the same school in the 2025–26 academic session.
However, CBSE has ordered a complete ban on fresh admissions in all classes.
Amayra, a Class 4 student of Neerja Modi School, died on November 1, 2025, after jumping from the fourth floor of the school building. Her family alleged that she had been subjected to continuous bullying and that the incident occurred due to negligence by teachers and the school administration.
Following the incident, the education department ordered an inquiry.
The CBSE’s investigation revealed glaring lapses in basic safety arrangements on the school premises.
The number and coverage of CCTV cameras were found to be inadequate, making the surveillance system ineffective. Essential safety measures, such as safety nets or strong protective railings on upper floors, were missing.
CBSE also noted that the school’s counselling system for students’ mental health was ineffective.
According to the report, statutory bodies such as the Anti-Bullying Committee, POCSO Committee and Child Protection Committee existed only on paper and were not functioning at the ground level.
The absence of mandatory ID cards for students and staff further weakened identification and monitoring mechanisms. Inadequate deployment of staff on each floor was flagged as another major administrative failure.
CBSE concluded that these shortcomings significantly contributed to the tragic incident.
The board also highlighted a serious procedural lapse, stating that bloodstains at the site were cleaned after the incident, adversely affecting the forensic investigation.
CBSE described this as an extremely serious matter and raised concerns over the impartiality of the inquiry process.
A show-cause notice was issued to the school on November 20, 2025, but the school’s response was found to be unsatisfactory. The fact-finding committee concluded that the incident could have been prevented had the prescribed safety, supervision and counselling protocols been properly implemented. Based on these findings, CBSE revoked the school’s affiliation, citing violations of multiple provisions of the Affiliation Bye-laws.
As per the order, students of Classes 9 and 11 will be shifted to nearby CBSE-affiliated schools from the 2026–27 academic session.
Neerja Modi School will be eligible to apply for re-affiliation only in the 2027–28 session, after complying with all safety and student protection norms.
The CBSE’s action is being viewed as a strong message to schools on accountability and student safety.