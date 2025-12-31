'CEC started losing temper': Abhishek Banerjee after meeting with poll body over SIR, says concerns were not addressed

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who was part of a party delegation that met the Election Commission on Wednesday, said that the poll body did not clear their apprehensions regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

According to Banerjee, the party raised several concerns before the EC, including the 58 lakh deletions from the draft rolls and the summoning of over 1.36 crore voters for SIR hearing.

Banerjee said the concerns were not addressed and that the state's Chief Election Commissioner was "aggressive" during the meeting.

"When we started talking, he (CEC) started losing his temper...I said you are nominated, I am elected...If he has the guts, he should release the footage," he said.

The Lok Sabha MP also said that the party will launch legal fight if there are discrepancies in the final voter list.

"If it has discrepancies, why would we accept it. We would fight it legally," he said.

Banerjee claimed there was a "conspiracy to malign" West Bengal by raising the "bogey of infiltration," and challenged the poll panel to come out with the list of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas among the 58 lakh voters whose names have been deleted in the draft electoral roll.