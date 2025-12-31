Dehradun police raise reward to Rs 1 lakh for arrest of main accused in Angel Chakma murder case

DEHRADUN: In a significant development in the brutal murder of Tripura student Angel Chakma, Dehradun Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a thorough and high-quality probe. At the same time, efforts have been intensified to trace the sixth accused, believed to have fled to Nepal, with the reward for his arrest increased to Rs 1 lakh.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh shared details of the ongoing investigation.
“An SIT has been formed under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Vikasnagar, for a factual and quality review of the case,” SSP Singh said. “A dedicated team will also visit the crime scene to examine CCTV footage and all other relevant aspects of the incident.”
Police have received intelligence suggesting that the absconding accused is hiding near the Nepal border, and authorities expressed confidence that an arrest would be made soon.
Six individuals have been named as accused in the murder case, two of whom are minors. Five of the six have already been apprehended. “Three of the arrested accused have been sent to jail, while the two minors have been placed in a juvenile observation home,” police said.
The sixth accused, a Nepali national, remains absconding and is suspected to have crossed into Nepal. The reward for information leading to his arrest has been raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh.
According to police, the incident occurred on the evening of December 9, when all the accused had gathered for a birthday party at a location where Angel Chakma and her brother were already present. During a scuffle, one juvenile allegedly struck Angel and her brother with a hard object. Another accused is said to have picked up a knife from a nearby egg stall and fatally stabbed Angel Chakma. All the accused then fled the scene.
SSP Singh said the case is being closely monitored at both senior police and Director General of Police levels. “We have recorded statements from the victim’s family. If any statement was missed, or if new information emerges, it will be incorporated into the investigation. The findings of this comprehensive probe will form the basis of the final chargesheet,” he said.
Addressing concerns about the safety of students from the Northeast, the SSP noted that more than 2,000 youths from the region study in Dehradun, including around 250 students from Tripura. “We have checked all records related to this issue, and so far no similar complaints have been registered,” he added.