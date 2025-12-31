Dehradun police raise reward to Rs 1 lakh for arrest of main accused in Angel Chakma murder case

DEHRADUN: In a significant development in the brutal murder of Tripura student Angel Chakma, Dehradun Police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to ensure a thorough and high-quality probe. At the same time, efforts have been intensified to trace the sixth accused, believed to have fled to Nepal, with the reward for his arrest increased to Rs 1 lakh.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh shared details of the ongoing investigation.

“An SIT has been formed under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Vikasnagar, for a factual and quality review of the case,” SSP Singh said. “A dedicated team will also visit the crime scene to examine CCTV footage and all other relevant aspects of the incident.”

Police have received intelligence suggesting that the absconding accused is hiding near the Nepal border, and authorities expressed confidence that an arrest would be made soon.

Six individuals have been named as accused in the murder case, two of whom are minors. Five of the six have already been apprehended. “Three of the arrested accused have been sent to jail, while the two minors have been placed in a juvenile observation home,” police said.

The sixth accused, a Nepali national, remains absconding and is suspected to have crossed into Nepal. The reward for information leading to his arrest has been raised from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1 lakh.