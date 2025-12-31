Express Impact: IIM Ranchi steps in to help kids get primary education in neglected village

RANCHI: In a ray of hope for the 35 families living in Bidikai village of Jharkhand's Khunti, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Ranchi has stepped in to sponsor basic primary education to the children here who have long been deprived of it due to the absence of a school.

Only 5-6 students can afford to go to the school located several kilometres from the village, while the remaining 25-30 children remain completely deprived of education.

After The New Indian Express published a report No roads, no schools: Modern facilities merely a dream in Jharkhand's Budikai village on December 24, highlighting the plight of the kids, IIM-Ranchi has stepped forward to help them out.

IIM officials said they have decided to provide financial assistance to the village in establishing a makeshift school so that children can at least get primary education.

The decision was taken following a field visit done by a team from IIM-Ranchi headed by Assistant Professor Gaurav Marathe.