Indian Army's animal contingent to make debut march at 2026 Republic Day parade

NEW DELHI: For the first time, a carefully curated animal contingent of the Remount and Veterinary Corps (RVC) of the Indian Army will be showcased on Republic Day 2026, highlighting the critical role played by animals in safeguarding the nation's most challenging frontiers.

The Indian Army on Wednesday said, "The contingent will feature two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, ten Indian breed Army dogs, along with six conventional military dogs already in service."

Together, the Army said, they represent a blend of tradition, innovation and self-reliance in the Indian Army's operational ecosystem.

As the animal contingent marches past the saluting dais on Republic Day 2026, it will serve as a poignant reminder that India's defence strength is not built by machines and soldiers alone, Army added.

Leading the column will be the hardy Bactrian camels, recently inducted for operations in the cold deserts of Ladakh. Perfectly adapted to extreme cold, thin air and altitudes above 15,000 feet, these camels can carry loads of up to 250 kilograms and traverse long distances with minimal water and feed.

As per the Army, their induction has significantly enhanced logistical support and mounted patrolling capability along the Line of Actual Control in sandy terrain and steep gradients.