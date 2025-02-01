Mamta Kulkarni as Kinnar akhara chief triggers waves

LUCKNOW: Former Bollywood actor Mamta Kulkarni’s anointment as Mahamandaleshwar (religious superior) of the Kinnar Akhara has sparked controversy after Rishi Ajay Das, who claims to be a founding member of the akhara, removed Kinnar Akhara Acharya Mahamandeleshwar Dr Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi, from her post. Tripathi hit back immediately, questioning the locus standi of Ajay Das claiming that he was not even a member of the akhara on Friday.

Ajay Das posted a letter dated January 30, 2025, on social media on Friday saying the action against Tripathi was initiated as she conferred Mamta Kulkarni with the title of Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara defying the regulations for anointment of someone to the religious post.