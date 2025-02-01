No fresh cases of mysterious illness in Rajouri’s Badhal village, experts formulating treatment protocol

SRINAGAR: No new cases of the mysterious illness have been reported in Badhal village of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, where 17 people from three families died over the course of more than a month. For the past week, doctors, alongside experts from PGI Chandigarh and AIIMS New Delhi, have been formulating an SOP for the follow-up, discharge, and treatment protocol for patients who have recovered from the illness.

MLA Budhal, Ch. Javed Iqbal, stated that no fresh cases of the mysterious illness have been reported from Badhal village since January 24.

“The situation is now under control,” he said.

After 17 people, including 13 children and 4 adults, died from the illness, the administration declared Badhal village a containment zone and relocated approximately 400 people from nearly 90 families to government accommodations in the Rajouri district headquarters. The administration is providing food and lodging facilities to help break the neurotoxin in the food chain.