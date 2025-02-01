SC directs EC to preserve video clips of polling

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Election Commission of India (EC) to preserve the video clips of the polling till the pendency of the pleas against the decision to increase the maximum number of voters per polling station from 1,200 to 1,500.
The top court said that EC should preserve the video clips of the polling till it takes a decision on the pleas.
A two-judge bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar passed the order after hearing the PIL filed by one Indu Prakash Singh.
The court also allowed the plea of the EC, which sought some time to respond to the PIL (Public Interest Litigation) and file a counter affidavit on the petition filed by Singh.
Singh has challenged the panel’s communications in August 2024 for increasing the number of voters per polling stations in each constituency.
The PIL challenged the EC’s communication(s), whereby the maximum number of electors per polling station has been raised from 1,200 to 1,500.
Singh has filed the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, challenging EC’s communications of August 7 and 23, 2024, to increase the number of electors.
He further claimed that the decision to increase the number of electors per polling station is not supported by any data and has no rational nexus with the object sought to be achieved.
The court was also seized of another plea filed by Congress leader Jairam Ramesh challenging certain amendments made to the Conduct of the Election Rules of 1961.
Ramesh had alleged that the amendment did away with public access to essential information that makes the electoral process more transparent and accountable.
The Centre amended Rule 93 of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to limit public access to certain electronic documents with an aim to prevent the misuse of electronic election records.
It amended Rule 93(2)(a) of the Conduct of Election Rules, 1961, to restrict the type of “papers” or documents open to public inspection in case of any discrepancy or doubt.
Both the petitioners — Singh and Ramesh — said amendment of a vital law in such a brazen manner without public consultation cannot be allowed.
