Seismologists urge caution as Uttarkashi faces ongoing earthquake tremors

DEHRADUN: Residents of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand have been experiencing continuous earthquake tremors over the past ten days, prompting seismologists to issue a warning and urge locals to remain vigilant. Experts emphasize the importance of preparedness, stating that people must acclimate themselves to living with frequent seismic activity.
Early Friday morning, yet another tremor struck the hill district, leaving residents in fear and anxiety. This marks the ninth earthquake in just six days, causing people to rush out of their homes, offices, and shops in panic. The Himalayan region remains under significant geological stress, and experts are closely monitoring the situation.
Dr. Sushil Kumar, a senior seismologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, acknowledged the growing concerns, stating that Uttarkashi falls within seismic zone 5, an area highly vulnerable to earthquakes. He noted that the region has not experienced a significant earthquake in a long time, raising concerns about accumulating underground energy.
According to experts, the continuous movement of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates is generating stress, leading to frequent tremors. The Indian plate moves at a rate of 50 to 52 millimetres per year, causing friction that results in micro-earthquakes at depths of 10 to 20 kilometres.
On Friday morning, an earthquake measuring 2.07 on the Richter scale struck Uttarkashi, though no damage was reported. A day earlier, on Thursday at 7:31 PM, another tremor measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale was recorded, with its epicenter near Sarutal Lake in the Barkot tehsil, within the forested Yamunotri range. District Disaster Management Officer Jai Prakash Singh Pawar confirmed the measurements and reassured residents that authorities are monitoring the situation.
In recent weeks, the district has experienced an alarming frequency of tremors. On January 24 and 25, five earthquakes were recorded within a span of two days, triggering landslides and causing debris to fall from the Varunavat mountain. These tremors were measured at magnitudes of 3 and 2 on the Richter scale, further intensifying concerns about the region’s seismic vulnerability.
Seismologists have warned that stress continues to build along fault lines, increasing the likelihood of a larger earthquake in the future.
Dr. Sushil Kumar explained that when stress accumulates on a larger scale, it eventually results in a major rupture, as seen in past moderate earthquakes in Chamoli and Uttarkashi. He also highlighted the presence of significant thrust activity in the Mohand area of Dehradun and near the Shanshahi Ashram.
With the region witnessing continuous tremors and growing geological instability, authorities urge residents to remain alert and take necessary precautions. The ongoing seismic activity serves as a stark reminder of the fragile tectonic balance in the Himalayan region, underscoring the need for preparedness in the face of potential future earthquakes.