Seismologists urge caution as Uttarkashi faces ongoing earthquake tremors

DEHRADUN: Residents of Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand have been experiencing continuous earthquake tremors over the past ten days, prompting seismologists to issue a warning and urge locals to remain vigilant. Experts emphasize the importance of preparedness, stating that people must acclimate themselves to living with frequent seismic activity.

Early Friday morning, yet another tremor struck the hill district, leaving residents in fear and anxiety. This marks the ninth earthquake in just six days, causing people to rush out of their homes, offices, and shops in panic. The Himalayan region remains under significant geological stress, and experts are closely monitoring the situation.

Dr. Sushil Kumar, a senior seismologist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, acknowledged the growing concerns, stating that Uttarkashi falls within seismic zone 5, an area highly vulnerable to earthquakes. He noted that the region has not experienced a significant earthquake in a long time, raising concerns about accumulating underground energy.