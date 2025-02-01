With meagre Budget allocation of Rs 574.80 crore, delayed census unlikely to kick off this year

The house listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the NPR were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The census operation continues to be on hold and the government has not yet officially announced the new schedule.

Sources said the entire exercise of conducting the census and preparing the NPR is expected to require more than Rs 12,000 crore.

This exercise, whenever it happens, will be the first digital census giving citizens an opportunity to self-enumerate. The NPR has been made compulsory for citizens who want to exercise the right to fill the census form on their own rather than through government enumerators. For this, the census authority has designed a self-enumeration portal which is yet to be launched.