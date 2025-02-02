Bihar woman strangles stepdaughter to death, sets body ablaze, conceals it in gunny bag; arrested

BUXAR (BIHAR): A woman has been arrested for allegedly strangling her eight-year-old stepdaughter to death, setting the body on fire and then stuffing the charred remains in a gunny bag in Bihar's Buxar district, police said on Sunday.

The body of the victim, identified as Aanchal Kumari, was found concealed in a wooden box in her house in Naya Bhojpur area under the jurisdiction of Dumraon police station on Saturday night.

Police have arrested the woman on charges of killing her stepdaughter.

Speaking to PTI, Buxar Superintendent of Police Shubham Arya said, "The victim's family had lodged a missing complaint on Saturday. Police immediately launched a search operation to trace the girl."

"When police searched the house, they found the charred body stuffed in a gunny bag concealed in a wooden box inside a room. During preliminary investigation, the victim's stepmother confessed to have committed the crime," he said.

She told the police that she strangled her stepdaughter to death and then set the body on fire.

Later, she stuffed the body in the gunny bag and concealed it in the wooden box, he added.

"Based on the woman's confessional statement and evidence collected from the spot, police arrested her. The body has been sent for the scientific examination. She did not tell the police the reason behind committing the crime. The victim's father lives in Delhi. The matter is being further examined," the SP added.