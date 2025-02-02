Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait intervenes in Khanpur political feud, urges reconciliation

DEHRADUN: In a bid to resolve the ongoing conflict between independent MLA Umesh Kumar and former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' in the Khanpur assembly seat of Haridwar district, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait stepped in on Saturday, expressing that a resolution would be reached soon.

The tensions have been escalating for the past ten days and have caused divisions within the Gurjar community and the Brahmin community. However, this is not a fight between castes or communities. Tikait said that this issue is a conflict between a defeated MLA and a victorious MLA, and therefore, the people of the community should not get involved," he added.

Highlighting the potential for the dispute to escalate into ethnic tensions, Tikait said that Champion belongs to the Gurjar community while Kumar represents the Brahmin community. "We must ensure that this issue does not fall prey to communal flames," emphasizing the importance of dialogue.