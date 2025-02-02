Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait intervenes in Khanpur political feud, urges reconciliation

DEHRADUN: In a bid to resolve the ongoing conflict between independent MLA Umesh Kumar and former MLA Kunwar Pranav Singh 'Champion' in the Khanpur assembly seat of Haridwar district, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait stepped in on Saturday, expressing that a resolution would be reached soon.
The tensions have been escalating for the past ten days and have caused divisions within the Gurjar community and the Brahmin community. However, this is not a fight between castes or communities. Tikait said that this issue is a conflict between a defeated MLA and a victorious MLA, and therefore, the people of the community should not get involved," he added.
Highlighting the potential for the dispute to escalate into ethnic tensions, Tikait said that Champion belongs to the Gurjar community while Kumar represents the Brahmin community. "We must ensure that this issue does not fall prey to communal flames," emphasizing the importance of dialogue.
As part of the mediation efforts, Rakesh Tikait arrived in Haridwar and met with the jailed former MLA Champion before engaging in discussions with BJP leader and Champion's wife, Rani Devyani, along with other community members at Damakothi.
Later in the evening, he departed for Dehradun to continue talks with Khanpur MLA Umesh Sharma regarding the matter.
Speaking to reporters,Tikait addressed the ongoing dispute, stating, "Communities and panchayats should not escalate this issue further. I will take the initiative to resolve this matter." He emphasized the importance of reconciliation, adding, "I will appeal to both parties to put an end to what has happened. Such conflicts only lead to division within society."
The feud between two leaders since have been escalating since Umesh Kumar defeated Champion in the last assembly elections. In recent weeks, the conflict has taken a new turn with both sides engaging in provocative and objectionable posts on social media. The situation escalated violently on January 26, when supporters from both factions armed themselves and launched attacks against each other.
Both leaders have faced legal action in this issue with Champion currently in judicial custody for 14 days, while Kumar is out on bail. The situation remains tense as both factions seek a way forward.