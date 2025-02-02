Government's steps for gig workers half-hearted, need national social security architecture for them: Congress

NEW DELHI: The government has only committed to "half-hearted" steps of registering gig workers on e-SHRAM and including them under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the Congress said on Sunday and asserted that India needs a national legal and social security architecture for such workers.

The Congress's attack came a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a social security scheme for one crore gig workers engaged with online platforms and said the government would provide them identity cards and facilitate their registration on the e-Shram portal.

Sitharaman had said that these workers will be provided healthcare under the PM-Jan Arogya Yojana.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the government has finally awoken to the pain of India's gig workers but has only "committed to the half-hearted steps" of registering them on e-SHRAM and including them under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).