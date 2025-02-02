NHRC directs tribal affairs ministry to act on petitions highlighting tribal issues

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) Govt of India to take action on four petitions regarding various challenges faced by the tribal communities in India due to non-implementation of the Tribal Policy and inaction by Ministry of health, education and Women & Child Development.



The petitions filed by Rights Activist and Advocate Radhakanta Tripathy were disposed of by NHRC, which subsequently issued orders addressing the concerns raised.

Tripathy's first petition draws attention towards the plight of tribal communities in India who are being forced to leave their homes due to projects like building dams, roads, and industries causing them to lose their land, livelihood, and basic rights.

He alleged that despite government promises, they are not being properly rehabilitated or provided with basic facilities. He has requested the NHRC for immediate action to protect their rights and ensure they are resettled with dignity.

In another petition, he raised the ongoing struggles of land and forest rights faced by the landless and homeless tribals on account of some projects, reservation of forests as a National Parks, sanctuaries etc.



He said that compensation alone does not compensate the tribal for the difficulties they experience, adding denial and deprivation of land rights to tribal, coupled with the lack of basic amenities in the tribal habitations has led to severe hardships. Tripathy requested the NHRC to save tribals from further suffering.