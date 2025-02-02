Temperature drops to 1 degree Celsius in Srinagar; fresh snowfall brings relief to farmers in J&K

SRINAGAR : The upper reaches of Bhalessa in Doda district received fresh snowfall, while the plains experienced rainfall, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. For farmers and orchard owners, this change has come as a relief after a prolonged dry spell in the region.
Meanwhile, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, continued to feel the winter chill, with the minimum temperature recorded at 1.0 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky, becoming generally cloudy towards the afternoon, evening, or night.
In Sonamarg, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has initiated snow clearance operations to ensure safe passage amidst snowfall and adverse weather conditions. The Kashmir Valley has been covered in snow for the past few days. While the picturesque landscape appears breathtaking, the heavy snowfall has disrupted daily life for residents.
Further south, dense fog covered isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. The national capital woke up to low visibility on Sunday morning, accompanied by cold winds. According to IMD, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted on 3 February.
Delhi's air quality remained in the "very poor" category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 340 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The AQI scale categorises air quality as follows: 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).
Cold weather conditions continue to grip the national capital, forcing many to seek shelter in night facilities. On Saturday night, people were seen huddled in shelters across areas like Nizamuddin and Lodhi Road, trying to stay warm amid the harsh conditions.
Tinku Kumar, a caretaker at one of the night shelters, said, "We have 20 beds for the people. All of the people have been provided with food and blankets, including medicines."
The Delhi government, in coordination with various NGOs, has been making efforts to provide warm clothing, blankets, and heated spaces to accommodate the increasing number of people turning to these facilities. Many shelters consist of simple structures such as community centres or tents with basic amenities like heaters to provide warmth.
The dip in morning and night temperatures has been attributed to northwesterly winds blowing from the Himalayas.