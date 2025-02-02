Temperature drops to 1 degree Celsius in Srinagar; fresh snowfall brings relief to farmers in J&K

SRINAGAR : The upper reaches of Bhalessa in Doda district received fresh snowfall, while the plains experienced rainfall, leading to a significant drop in temperatures. For farmers and orchard owners, this change has come as a relief after a prolonged dry spell in the region.

Meanwhile, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, continued to feel the winter chill, with the minimum temperature recorded at 1.0 degrees Celsius on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The city is expected to experience a partly cloudy sky, becoming generally cloudy towards the afternoon, evening, or night.

In Sonamarg, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has initiated snow clearance operations to ensure safe passage amidst snowfall and adverse weather conditions. The Kashmir Valley has been covered in snow for the past few days. While the picturesque landscape appears breathtaking, the heavy snowfall has disrupted daily life for residents.

Further south, dense fog covered isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh. The national capital woke up to low visibility on Sunday morning, accompanied by cold winds. According to IMD, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius, with rain predicted on 3 February.