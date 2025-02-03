BJP MPs submit privilege notice against Sonia Gandhi over 'derogatory' remarks on President

NEW DELHI: A group of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs on Monday submitted a breach of parliamentary privilege notice against Sonia Gandhi, accusing her of using "derogatory and slanderous words" to describe President Droupadi Murmu during her address to a joint session of Parliament last week.

Led by BJP leader and former Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, the BJP MPs, who belong to tribal communities from across the country, have called for disciplinary action from the Rajya Sabha Chairman and Lok Sabha Speaker against both Sonia Gandhi and Bihar MP Pappu Yadav for their remarks, which they argued had “demeaned the dignity of the office of the President”.

Speaking to reporters about the breach of parliamentary privilege notice, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that MPs from tribal communities had taken Sonia Gandhi's remark about President Droupadi Murmu seriously and had submitted a memorandum to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

He added that the BJP MPs had also submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker against Pappu Yadav, who is an independent MP from Bihar’s Purnia, for describing the President’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses as reading a "love letter".

Rijiju further stated that the BJP MPs had urged the Rajya Sabha Chairman to take action against Sonia Gandhi for using terms like "poor thing" in reference to the President. Faggan Singh Kulaste, after submitting memorandums to both the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman, told the media in Parliament that they had demanded an inquiry into the remarks made by both Sonia Gandhi and Pappu Yadav, which they claimed sought to "lower the dignity of the highest office" in the country.