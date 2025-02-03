FIR filed against social media users for spreading rumours about Maha Kumbh

LUCKNOW: Mela police on Monday registered an FIR against seven social media account holders/users for spreading rumors and fake news under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act to defame the Kumbh Mela.

SSP (Kumbh Mela) Rajesh Dwivedi confirmed that an FIR was registered with the Mela Kotwali police station against the seven social media account holders/users for spreading rumors and fake news, and action would be initiated accordingly.

He added that a joint team of cybercrime and Mela police had been entrusted with investigating the case and taking appropriate action.