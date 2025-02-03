No money for DNA tests: Families of missing Indian youths recruited in Russian army

"A week back I wrote email to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking help and a way out. In a reply, the MEA has sought time to provide help but after that, their was no communication from them or the Indian embassy in Moscow, we are just waiting for their response, will they help or not," MP Singh said. He added that the family of another missing youth who belonged to Amritsar had sent their DNA test report.

Singh also said that he plans to approach the MPs and MLAs in this regard in the coming days, as to date the state government has not helped them.

Singh claimed that two Delhi-based travel agents promised Indian youth that they will be recruited in the Russian Army as 'helpers' and flew them to Moscow. There, the youngsters were made to sign documents written in Russian language.

"They are told that they will work as helpers with the Russian army and dig trenches or wash clothes or cook. Then they are given basic training for 15 days on the pretext of self defense. Then they were put on a train, later, on a bus and sent to the frontline to fight alongside Russian soldiers in the war against Ukraine," he said.

He alleged that if they refuse to fight they were tortured.

Singh said that each youth was given around Rs 1.95 lakh Indian currency per month. Upon joining the Russian Army, they are given Rs 7 lakh, Rs 2.5 lakh on opening a bank account, Rs 30 lakh if injured.

"But they never get this money as the travel agents take away their bank details, passwords and ATM cards on the pretext that they will send the money back home to their families. They never send and take out the money from their accounts and themselves swindle off," he added