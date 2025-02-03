Mahakumbh 2025: Ascetics begin Agni Snan Sadhana on Basant Panchami

LUCKNOW: As Mahakumbh 2025 progresses, the grand congregation continues to witness an extraordinary display of spiritual dedication, rigorous penance, and sacred resolutions.

On the 22nd day of the Mahakumbh, a rare and intense spiritual practice known as Panch Dhuni Tapasya or Agni Snan Sadhana commenced, undertaken by ascetics of the Vaishnav sect. This sacred practice, aimed at attaining complete Vairagya (renunciation), marks a significant step toward earning the esteemed title of Vairagi. The ritual began on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, coinciding with the third and final Amrit Snan on Monday.

Mahakumbh, enveloped in the ceaseless chanting of divine mantras, is a testament to unwavering devotion and ascetic discipline. Across its vast premises, ascetics can be seen deeply engaged in their spiritual pursuits, seeking enlightenment through penance. The commencement of the Panch Dhuni Tapasya in Tapasvi Nagar has drawn immense curiosity and reverence from devotees, as it is considered one of the most challenging and unique spiritual practices.

This sadhana involves the ascetic positioning himself at the center of multiple circles of fire, meditating amidst the scorching flames. The intensity of the fire, capable of searing human flesh, creates a supreme test of endurance and spiritual discipline. The Khalsa of the Vaishnav Akhara has upheld this tradition for centuries, allowing only those who have achieved extreme sacrifice and restraint to undertake it.

Mahant Raghav Das of Shri Digambar Ani Akhara explained that this sadhana is a sacred practice of the All India Panch Terah Bhai Tyagi Khalsa of Digambar Ani Akhara, the principal Akhara of the Vaishnav tradition. The ritual follows a gruelling cycle lasting eighteen years, during which practitioners endure the searing flames for five months every year. This extended period of penance is not only a path to spiritual awakening but also a formidable test of ascetic endurance. Upon completing this arduous journey, the ascetic earns the revered title of Vairagi, symbolising ultimate detachment and renunciation.