Ravaged by the 1989 communal riot, Babarchak in Banka is now Bihar's first smart village

PATNA: Babarchak village in Bihar’s Banka district, once ravaged by a frenzied mob during the 1989 communal riots, has earned the distinction of becoming the state’s first "Smart Village," with modern facilities now available at residents’ doorsteps.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the village in Rajaun block on Sunday, and inaugurated the new amenities.

He was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who expressed their delight at offering these facilities as residents gave them a warm welcome.