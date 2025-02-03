Ravaged by the 1989 communal riot, Babarchak in Banka is now Bihar's first smart village

PATNA: Babarchak village in Bihar’s Banka district, once ravaged by a frenzied mob during the 1989 communal riots, has earned the distinction of becoming the state’s first "Smart Village," with modern facilities now available at residents’ doorsteps.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar visited the village in Rajaun block on Sunday, and inaugurated the new amenities.
He was accompanied by his cabinet colleagues Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who expressed their delight at offering these facilities as residents gave them a warm welcome.
In 1989, the village was severely impacted by communal violence, and many residents fled to safer locations due to fears of further attacks. For decades, the village remained deserted, with houses abandoned and locked. However, most of the residents have since returned, and the village now spans 11 acres with significantly improved living conditions.
So far, 64 families have received pucca (permanent) houses, constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The village now boasts a modern school, hospital, sports complex, solar street lights, park, anganwadi kendra, community center, health and wellness center, rural markets, and more. Plans are underway to provide pucca houses for 165 additional families under the same scheme.
Banka District Magistrate Anshul Kumar said that the residents of Babarchak now enjoy basic amenities comparable to those in urban towns and cities. The new houses are equipped with essential utilities, he added. Furthermore, a skill development center has been established to train locals, helping them become economically self-reliant. Self-Help Groups (SHGs) have also been formed to empower women.
"Soon, Babarchak will become a growth center, and its residents will no longer need to leave the state in search of jobs," he emphasised.
Former Rajaun Block Pramukh Suman Paswan recalled that the village previously lacked road connectivity, forcing residents to walk long distances to the local Nawada market. "Now, this village is proud to have all basic facilities," he said with a smile.
Arti Devi, Mukhiya of Nawada-Kharauni Panchayat, expressed pride in Babarchak's transformation into the state’s first Smart Village. "The residents are overjoyed with the government's efforts and have thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for this initiative."
All families who had migrated to areas such as Baliyas (Dhoraiya block), Agarpur, and Pithna (Bhagalpur) have now returned to their newly built homes.
With Babarchak declared the state’s first Smart Village, it appears that the dreams of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam—who envisioned providing urban-like amenities to rural areas through the Provision of Urban Amenities in Rural Areas (PURA)—have been realized.