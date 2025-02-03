Supreme Court rejects PIL alleging misuse of women-centric laws

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday in its order rejected a PIL seeking to declare Sections 2, 3, 4 and 8A of the Dowry Prohibition Act as unconstitutional, and asked the petitioner to flag the issue to the Parliament.

"Sorry. We are not inclined. Dismissed. Go and tell the Parliament," said, the two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, in its order, on Monday.

The petitioner, Singh, submitted to SC that these laws adversely affect men. "The laws are invalid and I am a public-spirited person. Please issue appropriate directions or orders," she said. The top court did not find any merit in the plea and rejected it.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) of Singh, alleged misuse of women-centric laws, as she pointed out the malice in law, the unreasonableness contained in the provisions and the lack of semblance of law in the provisions.