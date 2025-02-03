Three held in Ayodhya Dalit woman murder case

LUCKNOW: The main accused Digvijay along with his accomplices Vijay Sahu and Hariram Kori were arrested in Ayodhya Dalit woman's murder case on Monday.

As per SSP Rajkaran Nayyar, Digvijay is a native of Sahnawa where the victim hailed from.

Police claimed that the victim was friendly with Digvijay and her brother had spotted her with him two months back.

The victim's brother warned Digvijay to stay away from his sister and thrashed Digvijay badly. Insulted by the incident, Digvijay killed the girl as revenge.

The victim, who was a Dalit woman, 22, had been missing since Thursday night and her nude body with multiple injuries and fractured limbs was recovered from a dry canal outside the village on Saturday morning.