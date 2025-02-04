'Bihar achieves 100 percent electrification of railway tracks'

NEW DELHI: Bihar has achieved 100% electrification of its railway tracks, with over 58 new projects worth Rs 86,458 crore currently being implemented.

In the Union Budget for 2025-26, Bihar, which is set to hold elections for its 243-member legislative assembly later this year, has been allocated over Rs 10,000 crore.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, speaking at a special press conference on Monday, stated that 57 infrastructure and rail service projects are underway in Bihar. He mentioned that 98 railway stations in the state are being redeveloped as Amrit stations, with work progressing on 85 of them.

Highlighting the progress made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure since 2014, Vaishnaw noted that 1,832 km of new rail routes have been constructed in Bihar—comparable to the entire railway network of Malaysia. Comparing this with the previous UPA government’s allocation during 2009-14, he pointed out that while only Rs 1,132 crore was allotted then, the current government has allocated Rs 10,066 crore for 2025-26.

“In 2009-14, only 64 km of new rail lines were built, whereas from 2015-25, we have laid down 167 km of new rail lines in Bihar. The most notable achievement is that Bihar has now 100% electrified rail routes,” he asserted.

Since 2014, a total of 3,024 km of rail routes have been electrified in Bihar, with Rs 86,458 crore invested in 57 ongoing projects, including new rail lines and other infrastructural developments. Vaishnaw also announced the installation of the anti-collision device Kavach on 1,783 km of rail routes, with tenders in progress for 924 km.

“In Bihar, now 12 Vande Bharat trains are in operation, covering 15 districts with 22 unique stoppages. One Amrit Bharat Express also runs between Darbhanga and Anand Vihar Terminal, covering four districts with 11 unique stoppages,” he added.

Among the 98 stations being redeveloped as Amrit stations, key locations include Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bapudham Motihari, Sitamarhi, and Darbhanga, with an estimated cost of Rs 1,555 crore. Vaishnaw also assured that Patna Junction, along with other major stations, will undergo redevelopment to provide high-standard services with modern amenities.