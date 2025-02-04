BJP MP Nishikant Dubey urges LS Speaker to initiate breach of privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi

Claiming that the privilege is subject to provisions of the Constitution and to the rules and standing orders regulating the procedure of Parliament, Dubey alleged that Gandhi was misusing Parliament on an "utterly false and imaginary notion" that he as an MP has an inherent privilege to speak whatever he likes on the floor of the House.

The Congress leader seemed to believe that even the presiding officer or the Leader of the House or the treasury benches have no authority to discipline his "delinquent" behaviour, he said.

He said, "The fact remains that the Article 105 does not give absolute powers and freedom to any public representative, especially of the ilk of Rahul Gandhi, of there would be anarchy in the House."

Dubey said it is an established legal position that MPs broadly enjoy various privileges are subject to various widely accepted "mores."

Urging the Speaker to initiate proceedings against Gandhi, he alleged that Parliament's records and proceedings are a testimony to his incessant irresponsible attitude as the "guardian of 'India Chapter of Foreign Tool-Kit" aimed at destabilizing the country.

In his speech Monday in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Rahul alleged that "China is sitting inside this country is because 'Make in India' has failed" and said that India has an opportunity with the revolution in energy and mobility.

The LoP had claimed that the Chinese have intruded on Indian land but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has denied it. The Army disagreed with the prime minister, he had said, to strong protests from the treasury benches.

Gandhi had also alleged that India had sent Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to the US get an invite for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for US President Donald Trump's swearing-in ceremony.

His charges also related to the electoral rolls for the Maharashtra Assembly polls and the law for the appoints of the elections commissioner.

Several BJP MPs, including Union ministers, had protested during his speech, accusing him of making "unsubstantiated allegations."