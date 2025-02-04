Disgruntled BJP, Congress leaders form 'Dukhi Aatma Party' ahead of Chhattisgarh urban body polls

RAIPUR: In an unusual political move, disgruntled leaders from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have joined forces to form a new political group, the ‘Dukhi Aatma Party’ (Distressed Soul Party), after being denied tickets to contest the upcoming urban body elections.
Aggrieved members, including several turncoats, have resigned from their respective parties and decided to field candidates in all 15 wards of the Devkar Nagar Panchayat in Bemetara district, about 80 km from Raipur. They argue that deserving candidates, who had long served their parties, have been sidelined in favour of newcomers.
A senior local politician, Suresh Sihore, has been unanimously elected as the president of the newly formed party. The group has been holding routine meetings and carrying out silent campaigns to mobilise support for their candidates.
“We will contest in all 15 wards under whatever symbol our group gets for the forthcoming polls for corporator and chairperson of the Devkar Nagar Panchayat. I am contesting from Ward No. 6. Our move will have a ripple effect in other urban areas,” said Vimlesh Dwivedi, a former Congress corporator from 2014 to 2019 and now a disillusioned member of the ‘Dukhi Aatma Party’.
Dwivedi further stated that only those who are self-motivated, socially recognised, and genuinely capable of contesting the elections will be fielded as candidates. The names of candidates for all 15 wards have been nearly finalised.
The urban body elections across 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipalities, and 114 nagar panchayats are scheduled for 11th February, with the counting of votes set for 15th February.