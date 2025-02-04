Disgruntled BJP, Congress leaders form 'Dukhi Aatma Party' ahead of Chhattisgarh urban body polls

RAIPUR: In an unusual political move, disgruntled leaders from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have joined forces to form a new political group, the ‘Dukhi Aatma Party’ (Distressed Soul Party), after being denied tickets to contest the upcoming urban body elections.

Aggrieved members, including several turncoats, have resigned from their respective parties and decided to field candidates in all 15 wards of the Devkar Nagar Panchayat in Bemetara district, about 80 km from Raipur. They argue that deserving candidates, who had long served their parties, have been sidelined in favour of newcomers.

A senior local politician, Suresh Sihore, has been unanimously elected as the president of the newly formed party. The group has been holding routine meetings and carrying out silent campaigns to mobilise support for their candidates.