Ex-serviceman's killing: Dozens detained as troops launch massive operation in Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Security forces have launched a large-scale anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district following the targeted killing of an ex-serviceman by militants near his residence. Dozens of individuals have been detained for questioning as authorities intensify their efforts to track down those responsible.

According to a security official, "Police, CRPF, and army have been conducting extensive search operations in Behibagh and nearby areas after militants attacked and killed Manzoor Ahmad Wagay on Monday afternoon. His wife and niece were also injured in the attack.

Security personnel are using drones and other advanced surveillance equipment to monitor the area from above. Ground teams are conducting house-to-house searches, as investigators believe the militants received logistical support from local Over Ground Workers (OGWs), who may have surveyed the area before the attack.

Officials stated that the primary objective of the operation is to identify and apprehend OGWs, who are essential for militants’ survival and movement. Raids have been conducted across Kulgam, leading to the detention of several individuals, including suspected OGWs and those with past links to militancy. Some have been released after questioning, while others remain in custody for further investigation.

Authorities are also analysing CCTV footage from the village and employing technical intelligence to trace the movements of those involved in the attack.