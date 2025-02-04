Ex-serviceman's killing: Dozens detained as troops launch massive operation in Jammu-Kashmir’s Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Security forces have launched a large-scale anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district following the targeted killing of an ex-serviceman by militants near his residence. Dozens of individuals have been detained for questioning as authorities intensify their efforts to track down those responsible.
According to a security official, "Police, CRPF, and army have been conducting extensive search operations in Behibagh and nearby areas after militants attacked and killed Manzoor Ahmad Wagay on Monday afternoon. His wife and niece were also injured in the attack.
Security personnel are using drones and other advanced surveillance equipment to monitor the area from above. Ground teams are conducting house-to-house searches, as investigators believe the militants received logistical support from local Over Ground Workers (OGWs), who may have surveyed the area before the attack.
Officials stated that the primary objective of the operation is to identify and apprehend OGWs, who are essential for militants’ survival and movement. Raids have been conducted across Kulgam, leading to the detention of several individuals, including suspected OGWs and those with past links to militancy. Some have been released after questioning, while others remain in custody for further investigation.
Authorities are also analysing CCTV footage from the village and employing technical intelligence to trace the movements of those involved in the attack.
Wagay, who retired in 2021, had been engaged in sheep rearing to support his family. He is survived by his widow, four daughters, and a son. His brother urged authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.
This marks the first targeted killing by militants in Jammu and Kashmir in 2025.
Meanwhile, the Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of the J&K Police has detained five individuals for questioning in connection with a criminal conspiracy involving anti-national elements. The suspects are accused of procuring, transporting, and smuggling SIM cards inside Central Jail, Srinagar, for use by inmates, including those linked to militancy and narco-terrorism.
A police official revealed that CIK officers had earlier conducted searches inside the jail premises and discovered that the suspects, in connivance with certain inmates, had facilitated the smuggling of SIM cards for various terror-related activities. Authorities are also investigating the role of PoS vendors from different telecom service providers who issued these SIM cards, with further arrests expected in the coming days.