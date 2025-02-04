Jharkhand to reclaim closed coal mines: CM Hemant Soren on JMM’s 53rd foundation day

RANCHI: Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while addressing a gathering at Dhanbad on the occasion of the 53rd foundation day of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Monday, announced that the state will take control of all closed coal mines in the state to promote regional development.

During his speech, Soren strongly criticized the central government for handing over closed coal mines to private entities, asserting that Jharkhand would not allow this at any cost.

He emphasized that water, land, and forests in the state belong to the people of Jharkhand and vowed to reclaim closed coal mines where mining operations have already been concluded. If required, he said, the government will introduce new laws to regain control over these lands.

The chief minister also said that there are a lot of coal mines that had ceased mining operations but, had still not returned to the state. He further said that Jharkhand's progress depends on the development of its villages, and the well-being of villagers is crucial for the state's growth. To empower women and promote self-reliance, the state government has launched several welfare schemes, including the Maiyya Samman Yojana.

According to Soren, ‘Maiyya Samman Yojana,’ scheme has become a model for other states. He noted that the BJP had included it in its campaign for the Delhi Assembly elections, and similar announcements were being made in Bihar.