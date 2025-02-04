Maharashtra reports five new Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases, total tally reaches 163

PUNE: The tally of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases has reached 163 in Maharashtra after detection of the rare nerve disorder in five more persons in Pune, a health official said.

Five persons have died so far from the ailment in the state, the official said on Monday.

"Five cases were detected, though no death was reported on Monday.

The number of confirmed GBS cases stands at 127. The 163 suspected cases comprise 32 from Pune city, 86 from newly added villages in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 18 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 19 from Pune rural and eight from other districts," he said.