Investigations still on to identify cause behind Guillain-Barre Syndrome spurt: ICMR chief

NEW DELHI: Director General of Indiathe n Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Rajiv Bahl said that they are still investigating the cause behind the sudden spike in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra.
“Lots of samples have been collected and are being tested at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to find out the common link or rather say what infection the people had suffered from two to six weeks prior to being tested with GBS,” Dr Bahl said.
“We are yet to get any definite leads on the cause behind the spread. We are trying to identify the pathogen by testing stool and blood samples,” he added.
Maharashtra reported its first suspected death linked to GBS in Solapur, while the number of cases of the immunological nerve disorder in Pune has crossed over 100.
However, experts have found a possible clue – diarrhoea. It was found that in most cases the common factor was diarrhoea in people who tested positive for GBS. However, Dr. Bahl said the investigators are still working on this clue.
"According to the reports that we received, some had contracted diarrhoea. But according to medical literature norovirus doesn't lead to GBS," he said, adding that the cause is yet to be ascertained and investigations are ongoing.
As the cases spiked in Maharashtra’s Pune, the central government deputed a seven-member high-level team to support the state in handling GBS.
The central team comprises seven experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare and NIV, Pune.
Dr Bahl further said that the cause or association of GBS is found only in 40 per cent of cases. The six types of infections which generally precede GBS have not been identified among the patients.
The Campylobacter jejuni was found in four stool samples from 21 GBS patients in Pune that were tested by the NIV while norovirus was found in some, he said.
The Union Health Ministry said they are taking proactive steps and monitoring the situation and coordinating with the state government.
GBS is a rare condition that causes sudden numbness and muscle weakness, with symptoms including severe weakness in the limbs and loose motions. Bacterial and viral infections generally lead to GBS as they weaken the immunity of patients, according to doctors.
According to Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director and Chief of Neurology at Fortis Hospital, “GBS occurs when antibodies, created to fight bacterial or viral infections like Campylobacter jejuni or respiratory infections, cross-react with the peripheral nerves. This leads to ascending paralysis, starting in the legs and moving upward. In severe cases, patients may lose the ability to breathe due to thoracic muscle weakness and require ventilatory support.”
Treatments such as intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG) and plasma exchange have revolutionized outcomes, but timely intervention remains critical.
Recognizing the symptoms early is crucial for effective treatment. According to Dr. Bhargavi Ramanujam, Senior Consultant in Neurology at PSRI Hospital, “GBS typically starts with weakness in the legs, spreading upward. This may be accompanied by slight sensory loss, difficulty passing urine, or fluctuating blood pressure. Weakness in facial muscles can cause drooling, further signaling the onset of this serious condition.”
Dr. Rajas Deshpande, Consultant and Director of Neurology at Jupiter Hospital, said, “Severe GBS can lead to dangerous complications like respiratory failure, blood pressure fluctuations, arrhythmias, and difficulty swallowing. Such patients often require ventilatory support, tube feeding, and intensive monitoring in the ICU. Prolonged immobility also raises the risk of infections and blood clots, making multidisciplinary care essential.”