Investigations still on to identify cause behind Guillain-Barre Syndrome spurt: ICMR chief

NEW DELHI: Director General of Indiathe n Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Rajiv Bahl said that they are still investigating the cause behind the sudden spike in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases in Maharashtra.

“Lots of samples have been collected and are being tested at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, to find out the common link or rather say what infection the people had suffered from two to six weeks prior to being tested with GBS,” Dr Bahl said.

“We are yet to get any definite leads on the cause behind the spread. We are trying to identify the pathogen by testing stool and blood samples,” he added.

Maharashtra reported its first suspected death linked to GBS in Solapur, while the number of cases of the immunological nerve disorder in Pune has crossed over 100.

However, experts have found a possible clue – diarrhoea. It was found that in most cases the common factor was diarrhoea in people who tested positive for GBS. However, Dr. Bahl said the investigators are still working on this clue.

"According to the reports that we received, some had contracted diarrhoea. But according to medical literature norovirus doesn't lead to GBS," he said, adding that the cause is yet to be ascertained and investigations are ongoing.

As the cases spiked in Maharashtra’s Pune, the central government deputed a seven-member high-level team to support the state in handling GBS.

The central team comprises seven experts from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, NIMHANS, Bengaluru, Regional Office of Health and Family Welfare and NIV, Pune.

Dr Bahl further said that the cause or association of GBS is found only in 40 per cent of cases. The six types of infections which generally precede GBS have not been identified among the patients.

The Campylobacter jejuni was found in four stool samples from 21 GBS patients in Pune that were tested by the NIV while norovirus was found in some, he said.